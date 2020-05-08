Report: Mavericks star Luka Doncic flew home to Slovenia

If the NBA resumes play in a bubble, there will be complications as everyone arrives at a central location. Of course, everyone must get there first.

That won’t necessarily be simple for international players like Luka Doncic.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

Foreign-born players such as the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, who flew home on a private jet to Slovenia after the NBA shutdown, according to sources, will have to fly back to the United States and then quarantine.

It’s one thing knowing Sekou Doumbouya returned to France. He’s a backup on the lottery-bound Pistons. Even if the NBA resumes, Detroit might be finished.

Doncic is the best player on the Mavericks, who are in playoff position. They’d almost certainly have games if the NBA restarts it season.

The United States has travel restrictions from Europe amid the coronavirus pandemic. Resources and connections could help bring Doncic back stateside, but this is yet another complication for the NBA.

