Report: Mavericks drop Haralabos Voulgaris

Haralabos Voulgaris – a former professional gambler the Mavericks hired in 2018 – became viewed as a shadowy figure usurping power within the organization. Donnie Nelson getting fired as general manager and Rick Carlisle resigning as coach only added to the perception Voulgaris was gaining control.

But the Mavericks hired Nico Harrison as general manager and Jason Kidd as coach.

Now, Voulgaris is out, too.

Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News:

Haralabos “Bob” Voulgaris and the organization have parted ways, a league source confirmed. The source stressed that Vougaris, hired in 2018 as director of quantitative research and development, was not fired. His contract expired and was not renewed by new president and general manager Nico Harrison.

Voulgaris is a sharp basketball analyst, but there were clearly interpersonal issues. Luka Doncic reportedly disliked Voulgaris. When the franchise player wants a middling front-office member gone, it usually happens. New general managers also have significant sway in picking their staff.

Now, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban can stop spinning last year’s dysfunction and just move on.

