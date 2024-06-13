Report: Matthew Stafford wants updated contract to ensure he’ll remain with Rams

It was reported during the NFL draft that Matthew Stafford is seeking an updated contract from the Los Angeles Rams. Since then, Stafford hasn’t missed a single practice or OTA session, and he’s not expected to hold out during training camp, but he does want a new deal from the team he led to a Super Bowl win in 2021.

Sean McVay and the Rams have said very little about the contract situation or the ongoing negotiations, opting to keep everything in-house. On Thursday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network shed some light on the matter, saying once again that it’s about guaranteed money beyond the 2024 season and assurances in the final two years of his deal in 2025 and 2026.

“The issue here from my understanding is guaranteed money,” he said. “Matthew Stafford has his salary for this year guaranteed. After that, $32 million, $31 million, but none guaranteed. This is a guy that did have an elbow issue a year ago. I think a lot of people were wondering, ‘Is this the end for Matthew Stafford? Are the Rams going to draft a quarterback?’ There was a lot of that going on, then he went out and had a year where he looked like the old Matthew Stafford: 4,000 yards, 24 touchdowns. Really put a really young team on his back.”

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: #Rams QB Matthew Stafford will show up for training camp, but there is still the issue of his contract… pic.twitter.com/BlkbqDKu78 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 13, 2024

One of the big things that Stafford wants is assurances that he’ll remain the Rams’ quarterback in the coming years. With no guaranteed money left, he likely doesn’t feel his roster spot is safe, which is why he wants the Rams to add some guarantees to the final two years of his deal in order to make it more difficult for them to move on.

“It sounds to me like (he) just wants to know that he is going to be back. Wants to know that his spot on the roster is secure and he is appreciated,” he continued.

Rapoport confirmed what McVay said this week, saying that Stafford is not going to hold out into training camp, which is “good for the team.”

“But there is still a contractual issue that does need to be solved for a guy who has won a Super Bowl with the Rams and has been unbelievably important to their resurgence.”

Stafford isn’t making this a big issue, and it’s reasonable for him to want more guaranteed money in order to ensure the Rams still want him as their quarterback in 2025 and 2026, but it’s something the team will likely want to address before the season begins.

