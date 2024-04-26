Report: Matthew Stafford wants ‘more guaranteed money past this year’

Matthew Stafford showed in 2023 that he still has a lot left in the tank at the age of 35, throwing for nearly 4,000 yards and 24 touchdowns in 15 games. His play is what carried the Rams to the playoffs and he’s the reason they could be Super Bowl contenders in 2024, which has him wanting more from the team.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said on Thursday night during the draft broadcast that Stafford wants his contract adjusted to give him more guaranteed money beyond the 2024 season.

“My understanding is Matthew Stafford, while he has been in the building, does want an adjustment on his contract, does want more guaranteed money past this year,” Rapoport said, as transcribed by Bleacher Report. “He believes he has a lot left. A little bit of a lingering issue this offseason for the Rams.”

This is both good news and bad news for the Rams. The good news is it shows Stafford is committed to playing several more seasons. The bad news is his contract is already expensive, with cap hits of $50.5 million and $49.5 million in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Stafford wants more guaranteed money because he has zero guaranteed salary left after the 2024 season, which would make it a bit easier for Los Angeles to move on if the team wanted to.

