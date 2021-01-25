Report: Matthew Stafford ‘most definitely’ eyeing the Colts

Ever since Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford became available via trade, the Indianapolis Colts have been among the teams favored to land the 32-year-old quarterback.

Given their salary-cap situation, the Colts could easily take on the rest of Stafford’s contract. They also have a strong defense and what would be the best offensive line Stafford has ever played for.

Because of these reasons, Stafford reportedly has his eyes on the Colts as a destination, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

This is an easy dot to connect due to Indianapolis’ QB depth chart of Jacob Eason and … Jacob Eason. The Colts also have nearly $70 million in projected cap space available. But it goes deeper than that. General manager Chris Ballard has patiently built a winner over the past few years. The roster is ready to contend now. The Colts did a one-year deal with Philip Rivers last offseason knowing they could attack this quarterback window now. They have the line to protect Stafford and intriguing playmakers to bolster the passing game. This is a spot Stafford most definitely has his eyes on, from what I’m hearing. And NFL execs starting telegraphing this one last month.

Whether this winds up playing a factor in his trade isn’t clear. It’s all fine and well that Stafford might prefer the Colts over other teams, but the Lions are going to make sure they get a good deal in return. Just because Stafford might favor the Colts doesn’t mean a deal will get done.

That said, the Colts do have the assets to make a deal. They can take on the contract with ease and would likely have to part ways with the No. 21 overall pick and either the No. 54 overall this year or wherever their 2022 second lands in the following draft.

Stafford would be a great addition for a Colts team ready to win now, and it seems he at least has his eyes on Indy. Now, we just have to wait and see if a deal comes to fruition.

