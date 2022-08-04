Report: Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury is considered ‘bad tendonitis’

Matthew Stafford played through some pain in his throwing arm last season so in the offseason, he had an anti-inflammatory injection in his right elbow. The team didn’t allow him to throw during OTAs and minicamp, saving him for training camp.

And after starting training camp as he normally would, Stafford’s workload has since been limited after he felt some pain in his right elbow this week. He’s not expected to throw in team drills the rest of camp, as the team keeps the long-term goal in sight – and that’s having him healthy for the entire season.

Ian Rapoport shared an update on NFL Network Thursday and said Stafford’s injury is considered “bad tendonitis.”

“My understanding, this elbow issue – which actually cropped up in the spring – is described to me as bad tendonitis,” he said. “It is a tendon issue in his throwing elbow and a little bit of a procedure, not a surgery, but a procedure – more of a PRP-type deal – in the offseason to try to manage it. Did not get to a place where he really needs it to be. I think long-term, everyone in LA thinks this is going to be fine. I don’t sense any stress about it.”

From Inside Training Camp: #Rams QB Matthew Stafford is dealing with a tendon issue in his throwing elbow that’ll limit his throwing in practice. pic.twitter.com/VDSOswmsDI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2022

Tendonitis can be painful, and one of the best ways to help alleviate the pain is by resting and icing the tendon. That explains why the Rams are limiting his throwing workload in camp, hoping the pain subsides and he can be a full-go as normal when the season begins.

Sean McVay hasn’t expressed much concern at all over the issue, but it will be monitored closely by everyone until Week 1.

