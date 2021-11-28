Report: Matthew Stafford dealing with elbow injury and chronic back pain

Matthew Stafford has always been one of the toughest players in the NFL, often battling through both minor and major injuries. Last season alone, he played through a torn UCL in his left elbow, a partially torn UCL in his right thumb, broken rib cartilage, a tear in his left knee and a subtalar ankle sprain.

He hasn’t missed a play with the Rams this season, but that doesn’t mean he’s been fully healthy. According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, Stafford is “all banged up.” He’s dealing with pain in his right elbow, a sore ankle and chronic back pain, though he will still play against the Packers on Sunday.

He wasn’t listed on the injury report at all this past week and the Rams are coming off their bye, so he’s had some extra time to rest.

#Rams QB Matthew Stafford is "all banged up" and has been dealing with a sore ankle, pain in his throwing arm/elbow, and back pain that has been described as "chronic," per @diannaESPN. The #Rams are in freezing cold Lambeau Field today to take on the #Packers. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 28, 2021

Stafford missed practice prior to the team’s Week 9 game against the Titans due to a back injury but he was able to play the entire game. In that same game, he rolled his ankle in the second half and came up hobbling, but he said afterwards that he was fine.

Stafford hasn’t used any of these injuries as excuses for his poor play, but with four interceptions and a drop-off in his accuracy the last two games, perhaps these issues have played a role in his struggles.

