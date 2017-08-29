Report: Matthew Stafford deal has $50 million signing bonus, $92 million guaranteed

More details are emerging regarding Matthew Stafford‘s new contract with the Detroit Lions.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Stafford’s deal will pay him a $50 million signing bonus with a total of $92 million in guaranteed money.

By comparison, Andrew Luck‘s contract signed in June, 2016 brought a $32 million signing bonus with an initial $87 million reported guaranteed at signing. Ultimately, Luck was fully guaranteed just $44 million at signing.

A signing bonus, however, is fully guaranteed, so Stafford will top Luck’s deal on that aspect alone.

A more thorough parsing of the details is required to get a full scope of Stafford’s new contract. That can be expected to happen once the contract gets filed with the league and the NFLPA. The average annual value of Stafford’s deal is $27 million, which is the largest in league history surpassing the deal Derek Carr inked with the Oakland Raiders last month.