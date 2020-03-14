Report: Matthew Slater, Patriots agree to two-year contract extension

The New England Patriots reportedly will have one of their most respected players back in the fold for at least the next couple of seasons.

On Friday, veteran special teamer Matthew Slater and the Pats agreed to a two-year extension worth approximately $2.6 million per year, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

The Patriots & special teamer/WR Matthew Slater have agreed to a two-year extension, per sources. The deal is similar to his last, which averaged $2.6M/year.



Slater, a longtime team captain, is one of the team's most respected players & arguably the top ST player in the league.



Slater has been open about his desire to stay in New England.

"I think I've expressed several times my desire to play the entirety of my career here," Slater said in January. "When you play 12 years in one location, it's hard for you to imagine playing anywhere else. I've certainly expressed that publicly. I've expressed that privately."

The 34-year-old has been a key member of the Patriots and one of the best special teamers in the NFL since being selected in the fifth round of the 2008 draft. An eight-time Pro Bowler and longtime team captain, Slater will continue to be an integral locker room presence for the next couple of years.

