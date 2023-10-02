Report: Matthew Judon to ‘miss some time' with bicep tendon injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon could reportedly miss some time with a bicep tendon injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on X following New England's Week 4 38-3 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

#Patriots pass-rusher Matthew Judon is being evaluated for a biceps tendon injury, source says. He’s getting an MRI to determine the severity. Either way, he’s expected to miss some time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2023

Per Rapoport's report, Judon will get an MRI to further determine the severity of the injury, which should give New England a better idea of a timetable for his return.

The Patriots originally listed Judon's injury as an elbow injury, listing him as doubtful to return, but things seem to be worse than initially suspected.

Judon went down early in the fourth quarter. Already trailing 31-3, and starting QB Mac Jones already pulled, Dallas tackle Chuma Edoga blocked Judon to the ground, where he immediately grabbed his right arm. Prior to his departure from the game, Judon was only able to log one tackle.

Before the Week 4 matchup vs. Dallas, Judon had been a defensive menace with 12 combined tackles, 4 sacks, and a safety.

Also getting injured in the Week 4 loss was rookie standout DB Christian Gonzalez (shoulder), who had been a bright spot in the so far gloomy Patriot season.

With the loss of Judon, and possibly Gonzalez, New England and their depleted defense will look to the 'next man up' mentality as they look to get a win in their Week 5 matchup vs. the New Orleans Saints.