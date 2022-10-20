The Cowboys added offensive tackle Matt Waletzko to the practice report Thursday with a shoulder injury. It likely stands as his final practice of his rookie season.

Waletzko subluxed his left shoulder for the third time in the past year, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports. Waletzko will undergo shoulder surgery to repair the partial dislocation, which is expected to land him on season-ending injured reserve.

Waletzko initially injured the shoulder during a game against Illinois State last November while playing for North Dakota. He re-injured it in training camp on July 28. He missed most of training camp before returning to play the preseason finale against the Seahawks.

The Cowboys made Waletzko a fifth-round draft selection this spring. He played 10 special teams snaps and only one on offense, as one of six offensive linemen on a 1-yard touchdown run by Ezekiel Elliott against the Giants.

Veteran Jason Peters is the backup left tackle.

Report: Matt Waletzko will undergo shoulder surgery, expected to miss rest of season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk