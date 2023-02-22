Report: Matt Ryan ‘very interested’ in broadcasting career

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is still under contract with the team, but the expectation is that the veteran quarterback will be released in order to save money against the salary cap.

If Ryan can’t find another job with a team across the league, he is reportedly eyeing a career in broadcasting, according to Andrew Marchand of The New York Post.

Marchand reported that Ryan is “very interested” in beginning a career in broadcasting after his playing days are through. That could come as soon as this offseason.

Ryan would seemingly be a strong addition to the broadcasting booth. Despite his struggles in 2022 as a player, it would be foolish to believe he doesn’t have a superior mind when it comes to scheming and quarterback play.

We got a bit of a taste of that during the playoffs when Ryan was a guest analyst for CBS Sports.

Nice job on CBS’ pregame show by Matt Ryan. He hasn’t decided whether he’ll play in 2023. But if he doesn’t, he will certainly have broadcasting opportunities IMO. Sharp dude. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) January 22, 2023

The Colts can save $17.2 million against the salary cap by releasing Ryan before March 17. In doing so, they also would incur a dead-cap hit of $18 million. But considering their current standing with the cap, it would be a worthwhile move.

The Colts are still putting together the staff under new head coach Shane Steichen and are expected to draft a rookie quarterback. But we should know of the decision regarding Ryan in the coming weeks.

