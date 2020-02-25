Report: Matt Rhule encouraged by Cam Newton’s rehab

A report last week indicated that the Panthers believe quarterback Cam Newton‘s foot will be well enough for him to pass a physical in March, which seemed to set up a decision about his future with the organization because the team’s said repeatedly that there’s nothing to talk about until Newton is healthy.

Tuesday brings a somewhat different take on Newton’s health. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it will be several months before Newton is game ready, which could complicate any trade possibilities despite other teams being able to give Newton a medical checkup if they got Carolina’s permission.

Rapoport adds that head coach Matt Rhule is encouraged by Newton’s rehab work and “how intent he is to get back to top form” after playing just two games last season. Joining that view with the recovery timeline and the need to address several other positions this offseason reportedly has the Panthers moving forward with Newton in 2020.

Given the overall fluidity of the situation, though, it is hard to believe anything will be set in stone for quite a while.