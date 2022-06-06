Report: Matt Patricia is trending toward taking Patriots offensive play-calling duties

The New England Patriots have not selected their offensive play-caller for the 2022 season, but Bill Belichick seems to be beginning to lean a particular way, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. Offensive assistant Matt Patricia appears to be on a path to serve as the play-caller for 2022.

Patricia, Bill Belichick and Joe Judge have all been working together in leading the installation process. That much is clear in practice during the early days of organized team activities. But apparently, Patricia could soon take the step forward during the course of the offseason to be the play-caller.

Another interesting wrinkle: While it seemed (at least to reporters watching practice) the Patriots were poised to have run-game and pass-game coordinators, they are unlikely to do that, per the Athletic.

Here’s more from Howe:

“Belichick has not yet decided who will call the plays during the season, but it’s trending in Patricia’s direction, according to a source. Patricia and Judge are each preparing for the possibility of calling plays, but Patricia’s workload this spring has suggested he’s the early favorite to handle that responsibility.”

New England has a vacancy at offensive play-caller after the team lost Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders coaching vacancy. He brought three offensive assistants with him, including Mick Lombardi, now the offensive coordinator in Vegas.

