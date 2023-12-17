Report: Matt Patricia takes charge of the Eagles defense from Sean Desai

A year after running an offense in New England, Matt Patricia is back to running a defense.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the Eagles have made a change at defensive coordinator. Sean Desai is out, and Matt Patricia is in.

Desai, per the report, will stay with the team in a "different capacity." Patricia, however, is now running the defense and calling the plays.

It's unclear when it happened, and why the team hasn't simply announced it. On Wednesday, Desai did the midweek defensive coordinator press conference.

Desai remains listed as the defensive coordinator on the team's official website. Patricia remains listed as senior defensive assistant.

Apparently, the change has been made. At some point, the Eagles will need to say so.