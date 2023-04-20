Report: Matt Patricia leaving Patriots for new role on NFC team

Former offensive play-caller Matt Patricia is officially leaving the New England Patriots.

ESPN’s Tim McManus reported on Thursday that the longtime Patriots assistant is joining the Philadelphia Eagles as a senior defensive assistant.

It’s a solid move by the Eagles considering the wealth of knowledge Patricia has coaching on the defensive side of the ball. Sure, Patricia has faced tremendous backlash for the 2022 season in New England, but it was also a situation where he was thrown into the fire as an inexperienced offensive coach.

That situation was a train wreck that could be seen coming a mile away.

There has remained a lingering belief that the Patriots would have kept him on in some sort of advisory role if he wanted it. But given the way things unfolded last season, it probably made sense for Patricia to just move on and seek a fresh start elsewhere.

Patricia landing with an organization on the up-and-up like the Eagles should be considered a massive win in his eyes, while the Patriots should be better off with Bill O’Brien calling the offensive plays in 2023.

