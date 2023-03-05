Report: Matt Patricia could land with the Eagles as linebackers coach

Darius Slay has been all smiles since arriving in Philadelphia via trade, but he could develop a scowl if the latest coach rumor is true.

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports that Matt Patricia has a shot to land on the Eagles’ coaching staff as the linebackers coach.

I’m hearing that Matt Patricia has a shot to land with the Philadelphia Eagles on the defensive staff, presumably as a linebackers coach. — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) March 5, 2023

Patricia spent 14 years with the Patriots before becoming head coach of the Lions in 2018.

There he clashed with All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay, playing a huge role in Philadelphia acquiring the cornerback via trade.

Patricia returned to the Patriots in 2021, and actually assumed the role of offensive coordinator in 2022.

The Eagles hired Sean Desai to serve as defensive coordinator following the departure of Jonathan Gannon, who is now the head coach of the Cardinals and a complete defensive overhaul could be in play.

