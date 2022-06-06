Report: Matt Patricia could be calling offensive plays for the Patriots

In his second act with the Patriots, Matt Patricia has become a jack of all trades. He may soon become the master of one specific task.

Calling offensive plays.

Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reports that, while coach Bill Belichick has yet to decide who will call the offensive plays post-Josh McDaniels, the situation is “trending” in the direction of the former defensive coordinator who spent most of three years as head coach of the Lions.

Patricia returned to the Patriots last year. He has thrived in a variety of roles. For years, the organization has had a significant amount of respect for Patricia, regarded in some circles as one of the smartest men in the league. Although there’s no reason to think that Belichick will be stepping down any time soon, it would be wise to keep an eye on Patricia as a potential in-house successor, eventually.

The other candidates for the job are Joe Judge and Belichick himself.

However things play out, the overall performance of the offense becomes a key focal point for the Patriots in 2022, given the departure of McDaniels. The fact that Belichick, a defensive coordinator before he became a head coach, would possibly entrust calling plays to another coach with a strong defensive background underscores the value of mastering both sides of the ball.

