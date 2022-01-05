Report: Matt Nagy has been told he won’t return as Bears head coach

Heading into the final game of the Chicago Bears’ 2021 season, the expectation is that head coach Matt Nagy will be fired. That much we’ve known for awhile.

Nagy’s failures as an offensive guru, his handling of rookie quarterback Justin Fields and his team’s overall disappointing 2021 season have made it an easy decision for the Bears.

According to Boomer Esiason, Nagy has been informed that he won’t return as Bears head coach next season. Which means Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings will be his last on the Chicago sidelines.

Boomer has been told that Matt Nagy has been told that he will not return as Head Coach of the Chicago Bears — Morning Show with Boomer & Gio (@WFANmornings) January 5, 2022

Here’s @7BOOMERESIASON report on Matt Nagy and @GioWFAN reporting what we all know about Danny Parkins 😂 pic.twitter.com/rEwk427mBV — Chris Tannehill (@ChrisTannehill) January 5, 2022

Nagy will finish his career with a winning record — which currently sits at 34-32. But 12 of those wins came in 2018, and Chicago has failed to win more than eight games in the three seasons since. The Bears have also lost both of their playoff appearances.

Nagy’s impending firing isn’t much of a surprise or concern at this point. The bigger concern is what the Bears decide to do with general manager Ryan Pace, who should be accountable for his part in Chicago’s failures.

There has been a report that the Bears have done homework on potential GM replacements. Recently, it was reported that Pace is likely remaining with the organization. Whether that’s as GM remains to be seen.

