A Pulitzer-prize winning Chicago reporter has dropped a bomb on the Bears beat.

Mark Konkol, who previously worked for the Chicago Sun-Times, reports at Patch.com that the Bears have informed coach Matt Nagy that he’ll be fired after Thursday’s game at Detroit.

A “top source with knowledge of the decision” told Konkel that Nagy was informed of his looming fate on Monday. Konkol does not cover the Bears, but there’s no hesitation or equivocation in his report.

As noted by Konkol, the Bears have NEVER fired a coach during the season. (Of course, the owner was the coach for four different 10-year stints.)

The Bears have not yet responded to a request for comment from PFT.

Report: Matt Nagy has been told he’ll be fired after Thanksgiving game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk