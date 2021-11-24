Report: Matt Nagy met with Bears ownership Tuesday before canceling rest of day’s meetings

If there was a word to describe the events that unfolded with the Chicago Bears on Tuesday, it’s dysfunction. Then again, that’s nothing new for this franchise.

At the center of the chaos was head coach Matt Nagy, whose hot seat is about the hottest it can get. Following a report from Patch.com that noted Nagy was informed he’d be fired after Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions, there were a number of players and coaches that had to address questions about it to some degree.

Nagy denied the report saying it’s “not accurate” and that he never met with ownership while players and coaches sung Nagy’s praises as part of what appeared to be damage control unfolding at Halas Hall.

But according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Nagy met with Bears ownership somewhere in between meeting with the media and before the team’s second walkthrough on Tuesday afternoon.

“While Nagy told media during his midday news conference he was not scheduled to meet with his bosses this week — not surprising considering the quick turnaround for the Thanksgiving Day game — he told players after the walk-through that he did have a “productive” meeting with ownership, sources said.”

According to Biggs, Nagy also canceled the rest of Tuesday’s meetings after the walkthrough after telling players about his meeting with ownership, which was about “them moving forward.”

But he didn’t explain his status, which reportedly left some players angry that he didn’t address the report about his firing.

“Sometime between saying that and heading to the Walter Payton Center for the second walk-through, Nagy did meet with ownership, according to sources. Those sources said Nagy told players that it was about them moving forward and that no one knows what tomorrow will bring, and they said he broke down the team on “family.” “He did not shed any light on his status, the sources said, which left some players angry that he didn’t address the report head on, less than 48 hours before the team will try to end a five-game losing streak against the winless Lions (0-9-1) in a nationally televised game.”

Where things currently stand, Nagy is still the head coach of the Bears. Whether that changes later this week could very well depend on the outcome of the Bears’ Thanksgiving game against the Lions.

