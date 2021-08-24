Report: Matt Milano, A.J. Klein sent home via COVID protocol, Bills list up to 5

(Update: 12:07 p.m.): Speaking via press conference, Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has confirmed that Milano, Klein and Lotulelei will not practice on Tuesday. He did not mention the reasoning being COVID-related but said the team will update the situation at some point later in the day.

The list of Buffalo Bills players sent home from the team’s facility on Monday because of a COVID-19 safety protocol has reportedly grown to five.

According to New York Daily News NFL reporter Pat Leonard, linebackers Matt Milano and AJ Klein are the latest additions to the designation. Leonard initially was the first to report on players being sent home in Orchard Park:

New update: per source, #Bills LBs A.J. Klein & Matt Milano also must stay out of the Buffalo team facility for NFL-NFLPA mandated 5 days, despite testing negative this morning, due to team trainer’s positive #COVID19 test & close contact https://t.co/Ts7EDYtrPc — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 24, 2021

Through reports, the first three players said to be sent home by the Bills because of the safety protocol were defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis.

The list all five are reportedly on is one specifically for unvaccinated players in the NFL.

Via the original report, Beasley and Davis tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday. However, the two were deemed to be in close contract with a training staff member on the Bills staff who did test positive for the virus.

It appears that Lotulelei, Milano and Klein were as well.

Because theses players are not vaccinated, they must now go into a safety protocol for five days while continually testing negative for COVID-19 before they can join their teammates once again.

This is the third report of Bills players being added to the designation. Bills Wire will continue to follow the topic as it unfolds. Check back for future updates.

