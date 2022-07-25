Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and General Manager Brian Gutekunst have had great success working together in Green Bay and the partnership is set to continue for years to come.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that both men signed contract extensions with the team this offseason. Demovsky reports that director of football operations Russ Ball also signed a new deal.

The report came after team president Mark Murphy was asked about the status of extension talks at a Monday press conference. Murphy said only that he was “confident Mark and Brian and Russ Ball will continue to be Packers’ employees for years to come.”

Gutekunst was named the team’s G.M. in 2018 and LaFleur has gone 39-10 since being hired in 2019. The team advanced to the NFC Championship Game in his first two seasons, but lost each time and they lost at home in their first playoff outing to the 49ers last season.

Report: Matt LaFleur, Brian Gutekunst got contract extensions this offseason originally appeared on Pro Football Talk