Report: Matt Eberflus expected to return as Bears head coach in 2024

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus’ seat might be cooling off as the end of the season draws closer. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Bears are expected to retain Eberflus for next season as the team’s head coach with a strong finish over the final two games.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is expected to return in 2024, per @RapSheet https://t.co/HqCGz3dAJx pic.twitter.com/LFR1qR0ai1 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 31, 2023

In the report, Rapoport said he “would be surprised as of right now if Eberflus was not back” for the Bears. Rapoport also said he has heard “nothing but positive vibes from Chicago” regarding the coach.

Specifically, Ian Rapoport said, "I would be surprised as of right now if Matt Eberflus was not back for the Chicago Bears. They've looked much better… They certainly seem to be headed in the right direction… I hear nothing but positive vibes from Chicago." https://t.co/e7jwTADxVg pic.twitter.com/2wa2V25VWl — Matt Clapp (@DaBearNecess) December 31, 2023

Eberflus was hired in 2022 as general manager Ryan Poles’ first move of his tenure. He slogged through a 3–14 season, and after a disastrous start to his second year, calls for his job became loud and frequent. But to Eberflus’ credit, he’s helped level the ship and get the team on track by playing better football. The Bears are 4-2 in their last six games and are looking to finish the year on a high note.

With two games to go in the season, Eberflus’ future will become crystal clear. But it looks like he’s on track for at least one more season as head coach.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire