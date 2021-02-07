Report: Marvin Jones, others interested in joining Matthew Stafford with Rams

The Los Angeles Rams’ pending trade for Matthew Stafford could have a ripple effect in Southern California throughout the offseason. With the veteran quarterback set to join Sean McVay in Los Angeles, players could be interested in following him there, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported on Sunday that Stafford began to getting texts from players who were interested in joining him with the Rams.

Shortly after the Rams and Detroit Lions agreed to a trade that would send Matthew Stafford out west, the quarterback began receiving texts from players that wanted to come join him in Los Angeles, per sources.

One of the players who is expected to be interested in joining Stafford in Los Angeles is Marvin Jones Jr. He played the last five years of his career in Detroit with Stafford and is set to be a free agent in March.

The Rams aren’t flush with cap space, but they have methods of freeing up money so that they can go after players when the market opens on March 17. Jones is a dynamic receiver with deep speed to threaten safeties and corners, which is exactly what the Rams need.

Last season with the Lions, Jones caught 76 passes for 978 yards and nine touchdowns, matching his touchdown total from the 2019 campaign. In fact, in five seasons with Detroit, he caught 36 touchdown passes and had 4,296 yards.