Report: Marvin Bagley refused to enter Kings-Suns game

Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday's game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns.

I didn't report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach.

Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk

— Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) November 11, 2021