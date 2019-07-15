Report: Martavis Bryant files for reinstatement

A report in May said Martavis Bryant planned to apply for reinstatement in the coming weeks. Now, the receiver has.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reports that Bryant has taken the official step toward returning.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bryant has worked with the NFL and NFLPA on steps needed to address his mental health issues with resources such as therapists and ADHD treatments, according to Graziano.

The NFL suspended Bryant indefinitely Dec. 14 for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement from a previous ban. It was his third suspension in four seasons.

Bryant, 27, made only 19 catches for 266 yards in eight games with the Raiders last season before going on injured reserve with a knee injury.

In 44 career games, Bryant has 145 catches for 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns.

He currently is a free agent.