Report: Martavis Bryant to work out for Cowboys

Wide receiver Martavis Bryant's bid to resume his NFL career will reportedly take him to Dallas this week.

Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports that Bryant is set to work out for the Cowboys on Tuesday. Bryant was formally reinstated from suspension by the NFL over the weekend.

Bryant was a 2014 Steelers fourth-round pick and he was suspended four games for a substance-abuse policy violation in 2015. He was suspended for the entire 2016 season after another violation and, after being traded to the Raiders, was suspended indefinitely in 2018.

Bryant spent time in the CFL after the 2018 suspension and played in the XFL earlier this year. He had 145 catches for 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns during his time in the NFL.