Report: Marshall transfer DE set to visit Georgia football

Marshall Thundering Herd transfer defensive lineman Elijah Alston has upcoming visits to the Georgia and Boston College. The three-star transfer prospect has already visited Texas A&M.

Alston recorded 42 tackles and six sacks in 2023. The 6-foot-2, 260-pound defensive end has 9.5 career sacks.

Alston received a scholarship offer from the University of Georgia on Christmas Eve. The talented defensive end could help fortify Georgia’s pass rush for the 2024 college football season. Georgia is still awaiting NFL draft decisions on several key defensive linemen including Warren Brinson, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, and Nazir Stackhouse.

What should Georgia fans know about Elijah Alston?

Georgia's offer to Elijah Alston

Blessed to receive an offer from Georgia @CoachDiribe96 pic.twitter.com/yVmx6XMTA7 — Elijah “EA” Alston (@EA2X_) December 25, 2023

Texas A&M's offer to Alston

Blessed to receive an offer from Texas A&M @SpenceChaos pic.twitter.com/F5ywsnMDin — Elijah “EA” Alston (@EA2X_) December 21, 2023

Boston College offers the three-star DE

Blessed to receive an offer from Boston College @CoachSDuggan pic.twitter.com/uSKqFQ7r8g — Elijah “EA” Alston (@EA2X_) December 20, 2023

On3 reported Alston's three visits

Marshall transfer defensive lineman Elijah Alston (@EA2X_) has scheduled visits later this week to Georgia and Boston College, source tells @On3sports. He's currently on an official visit to Texas A&M. Read: https://t.co/n25mUvQE3b pic.twitter.com/kR1tgP3o4s — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) January 3, 2024

Elijah Alston's transfer ranking

Elijah Alston is the No. 275 transfer recruit and No. 24 defensive lineman, per 247Sports. Alston has over 100 career tackles and will likely be a key piece of any team’s defensive line rotation.

