Report: Marlon Humphrey believed to have season-ending shoulder injury

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said after Sunday’s 20-19 loss to the Steelers that cornerback Marlon Humphrey could be out for a while after getting hurt during the game and it looks like that timeframe will cover the remainder of the season.

Harbaugh did not specify the nature of Humphrey’s injury, but he could be seen holding his right arm tight to his body as he left the field. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Humphrey suffered a shoulder injury and that it is believed to be a season-ending one.

Humphrey started every game this season and had 58 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble.

The Ravens lost Marcus Peters for the year to a torn ACL in a summer practice and they’ve dealt with a number of other injuries to their cornerbacks this season. Assuming the Humphrey news is confirmed by further tests, Jimmy Smith, Tavon Young, Anthony Averett, Chris Westry, and Robert Jackson on the current roster. Kevon Seymour should also be cleared from the COVID-19 reserve list in the near future.

