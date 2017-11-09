Report: The Marlins prefer to deal Giancarlo Stanton to the Cardinals

Craig Calcaterra

Jon Heyman writes today that the Cardinals “are believed to be the team the Marlins would most like to make a deal with” as they plan to trade Giancarlo Stanton.

The thinking is that, among the teams which are reportedly interested in making a Stanton deal — that includes the Cards, the Giants, Phillies and Red Sox — St. Louis has the best pitching prospects to move. That said, the Marlins’ preferences might not matter all that much given that Stanton has a full no-trade clause and is reported to prefer to play on one of the coasts.

Take all reports into account, but know that we’ll hear a ton of them before any deal is done, many conflicting with the last, given how much interest there will be in baseball’s best slugger this offseason.