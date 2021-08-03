Markieff Morris had said he wanted to be in Los Angeles for the rest of his career after the Lakers beat the Heat in the 2020 Finals, but he wasn’t finding consistent minutes in Frank Vogel’s rotation last season (at least when Anthony Davis was healthy).

In search of those minutes, Morris is taking his talents to the other coast — South Beach, to be specific. Morris has reached a deal with the Miami Heat, news broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free agent F Markieff Morris is finalizing a deal with the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

Morris struggled with his 3-point shot in Los Angeles (31.1% last year), but if he finds that stroke again Miami he fills the much-needed role of a stretch four (along with the just-signed P.J. Tucker). He brings a veteran presence and defense to go with Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo. This is a solid pickup for the Heat, and Morris should find minutes and a role at the four (with maybe some backup five).

Losing Morris and his veteran presence — and particularly his defense — is a blow to the Lakers. It’s not something Carmelo Anthony will provide.

Check out more on Miami

Lakers re-signing Talen Horton-Tucker ($32M), signing Kendrick Nunn ($10M) Report: Heat signing P.J. Tucker from Bucks, who’ll keep Bobby Portis Report: Heat strike deals with Kyle Lowry ($90M), Duncan Robinson ($90M),...

Report: Markieff Morris reaches deal to bring veteran depth to Miami Heat originally appeared on NBCSports.com