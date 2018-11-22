Report: Markelle Fultz wants 'fresh start with new team', dealing with right wrist injury

TJ McConnell replaced Fultz as the 76ers’ backup point guard in the second half of their 119-114 win over the Suns on Monday.

A day after it was reported that Philadelphia 76ers’ Markelle Fultz would be seeing a shoulder specialist on Monday, The Athletic reported that Fultz was also dealing with a right wrist injury.

Their sources also said that Fultz was interested in a trade and “a fresh start with a new team.”

Sources on @TheAthleticNBA: 76ers' Markelle Fultz will have an apparent wrist issue ailing his shooting examined Monday in New York, could prefer change in scenery. More reporting from @JaredWeissNBA, @DerekBodnerNBA, @sam_amick and @davidaldridgedc:https://t.co/NyR2FKT8bk — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2018





However, Fultz’s lawyer Raymond Brothers told ESPN that he had not told Elton Brand, the team’s general manager, that his client wanted to be traded. The focus, Brothers said, was on getting Fultz healthy despite reports that he wanted to leave Philadephia.

Raymond Brothers, the agent for Sixers guard Markelle Fultz, tells ESPN: “I have given no indication to Elton Brand or anyone else that Markelle would prefer to be traded. My focus is to get Markelle healthy. End of story.” — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2018





This right wrist injury is reportedly the cause of Fultz’s recent shooting woes because he is unable to hold the ball during his shot. Fultz had been averaging 8.2 points on 41.9 percent shooting so far this year. His numbers were even lower from 3-point range at 28.6 percent and he was shooting just 56.8 percent from the free throw line.

According to The Athletic, the impact of Fultz’s injuries varies from day to day and that by seeing a specialist, the guard was hoping for a clearer diagnosis. The shoulder injury was originally diagnosed as a muscular scapula imbalance last season, but it is unclear when the wrist injury started per the Athletic.

Fultz will not be practicing or playing in games for the Philadelphia 76ers until he meets with the shoulder specialist.

