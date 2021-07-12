Report: Mark Sanchez joins FOX Sports as NFL game analyst

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez, who last played in the NFL in 2018, is now taking his talents to FOX Sports. According to a report in the New York Post on Monday, the 34-year-old will be a game analyst with FOX during NFL broadcasts.

Previously, Sanchez was working with ESPN. Per the report, Sanchez will be working alongside play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Kugler. Sanchez will also appear on other various FOX Sports/ FS1 programming and shows.

FOX also added recently retired tight end Greg Olsen to their broadcasting team lineup this offseason.

Sanchez most-recently played with the Football Team in his final season but is more known as a first-round pick of the Jets in 2009. He was selected fifth-overall at that year’s draft by the Jets out of USC and played there until 2013.

Sanchez also had stints with the Eagles and Cowboys during his playing career and his broadcasting career with the former world-wide leader began soon after. He was first hired in July 2019 by ESPN.