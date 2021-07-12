Mark Sanchez is reportedly set to be part of FOX’s NFL coverage this fall.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Sanchez is making the move from ESPN to be a game analyst during the 2021 season. Sanchez is reportedly going to work with play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler and will also make appearances on FS1 as part of his new deal.

Marchand reported in June that Sanchez was in the mix for the opening on the FOX roster created by Chris Spielman’s move from the broadcasting booth to a football operations job with the Lions.

Sanchez was a Jets first-round pick in 2009 and started in the AFC Championship Game in each of his first two seasons with the team, but things went south from there due to interceptions, injuries and one memorable butt fumble. He remained with the team through the 2013 season and then played for Philadelphia, Dallas and Washington before announcing his retirement in 2019.

Greg Olsen is also taking on a full-time role at FOX this season and Marchand reports that Aqib Talib may also work games after debuting as an analyst last season.

Report: Mark Sanchez to call games for FOX originally appeared on Pro Football Talk