Report: Mark Glowinski agrees to three-year deal with Giants

The Giants have agreed to terms with offensive guard Mark Glowinski on a three-year, $20 million deal with $11.4 million fully guaranteed, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

It is the first signing for Joe Schoen along the offensive line as the Giants’ attempt to shore up the unit.

In four seasons in Indianapolis, Glowinski played 59 games and started 55. He missed only six games.

He spent his first three seasons in Seattle after the Seahawks made Glowinski a fourth-round choice in 2015.

The Giants also signed receiver Robert Foster and re-signed wideout C.J. Board on Monday.

