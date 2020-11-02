Report: Mark Fields punctures lung on receiver’s cleat, remains in Green Bay

Vikings cornerback Mark Fields II punctured a lung during Sunday’s victory over Green Bay, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

Tomasson received a text message from Fields’ father, who said the injury likely keeps his son sidelined a few weeks.

“The wide receiver’s shoes punctured Mark’s lung,” the elder Fields wrote to Tomasson in the message, referring to Packers receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. “Looks like two-to-three weeks to heal, could not fly back with team. Has to stay in (Green Bay) until (Monday). Someone from the organization will be driving him back (Monday).”

Fields tackled Brown after a 12-yard reception with 2:20 remaining in the third quarter.

It was a rough day for the Vikings’ cornerbacks. They also lost Cameron Dantzler and Kris Boyd during the game. Dantzler was able to fly home with the team after injuring his neck and head, while Boyd has a leg injury.

