Report: Mark Andrews and Matthew Judon test positive for coronavirus

As the coronavirus outbreak within the Baltimore Ravens organization continues, two more big names have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, tight end Mark Andrews has tested positive for the virus, while NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that pass rusher Matthew Judon is also positive.

Ravens' Pro Bowl TE Mark Andrews, a Type 1 diabetic, has tested positive for COVID-19, per source. Andrews is out for Tuesday night's game vs. the Steelers and will become at least the 11th Ravens player to go on the Reserve/COVID list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2020

One more #Ravens starter is also out for Tuesday: Pass-rusher Matt Judon is headed to the COVID-19 reserve list, source said. So, both Mark Andrews and Judon. https://t.co/2hlpbNVxTs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2020

Contracting the virus is dangerous for any player, but for Andrews, who has Type 1 diabetes, the risk could be greater. No status update on his potential symptoms and health have been shared at this time.

As for Baltimore, the team will be without two more major pieces for the Tuesday night matchup against the Steelers. Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins are among the other offensive stars that are currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Andrews and Judon will bring Baltimore's COVID list total to 22 players. Despite the influx of players placed on the list, and the Steelers reporting positives as well, the league is still set on having the game take place on Tuesday.

In addition to the two newest positives, Baltimore's reserve/COVID-19 list includes these players as of Sunday morning: QB Lamar Jackson, QB Trace McSorley, RB Mark Ingram, RB J.K. Dobbins, FB Patrick Ricard, OL Patrick Mekari, OL Matt Skura, OL Will Holden, OL D.J. Fluker, DE Calais Campbell, DE Jihad Ward, DE Broderick Washington, DT Justin Madubuike, DT Brandon Williams, OLB Pernell McPhee, OLB Jaylon Ferguson, CB Iman Marshall (IR), CB Tavon Young (IR), CB Khalil Dorsey (IR) LS Morgan Cox.