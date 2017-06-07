Report: Mariners, Jean Segura nearing agreement on a contract extension

Update: The extension is believed to be $70 million over five years, according to Hector Gomez. It includes an option for 2023 worth $17 million.

Jon Morosi reports that the Mariners and shortstop Jean Segura are nearing an agreement on a contract extension. Details of the extension are not yet known.

Segura, 27, is earning $6.2 million this season and will enter his third and final year of arbitration eligibility going into the 2018 season. Segura is currently on the disabled list with a high ankle sprain. He’s currently leading the league with a .341 batting average. He also has a great .391 on-base percentage with a .462 slugging percentage across 198 plate appearances.

If the contract extension is finalized, Segura will be one of only four players the Mariners have signed beyond the 2018 season, joining Felix Hernandez, Robinson Cano, and Kyle Seager.

