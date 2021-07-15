Report: Marcus Williams, Saints unlikely to beat deadline for long-term deal

Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton agreed to terms on a long-term deal Thursday afternoon, but it appears the other franchise-tagged players without a long-term deal won’t get one.

The deadline is fast approaching, minutes left instead of hours, days or months, for Bears receiver Allen Robinson, Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin, Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson, Washington guard Brandon Scherff, Jets safety Marcus Maye and Saints safety Marcus Williams.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Williams and the Saints “don’t appear on track to do a deal, despite both sides working on making it happen. So barring a dramatic turn, just one deal today.”

The franchise tag guarantees Williams $10.612 million for this season.

Williams has 246 tackles, 13 interceptions, one interception return for a touchdown, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a sack in 60 regular-season starts for New Orleans. He also has 38 tackles and an interception in seven playoff games.

The Saints and Williams can begin negotiating again after the 2021 season.

