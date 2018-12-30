Report: Marcus Mariota won't start against Colts, stinger injury puts future at risk

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota may have intended to start the team’s Week 17 game against the Indianapolis Colts, but that’s reportedly no longer in the cards for him — and his long-term future in the NFL may be at risk as well.

According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Mariota is not expected to start versus the Colts on Sunday night due to a stinger that knocked him out of the Week 16 Game against the Washington Redskins, and that’s bothered him at various points throughout the season. A stinger is a nerve issue that affects throwing ability, and Mariota said last week that his left side felt “numb and tingly.”

It’s hard for a quarterback to make plays when one side of his body goes numb, but it goes beyond a week-to-week injury for Mariota. ESPN reported that Mariota’s entire future in football is at risk, as further nerve damage could permanently affect his throwing ability.

Mariota wouldn’t sustain further, permanent damage from normal life, though. Just from football.

But according to one source, it is the physical contact of a football game that would subject Mariota to the risk of permanent damage, according to the opinion of the independent spine specialist that has been shared with team officials and the medical staff.

It’s not great when your quarterback’s ability to throw a football could remain intact, but only if he doesn’t actually play football. Mariota is also dealing with a foot injury, which ESPN reported to be partially torn plantar fascia.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota’s future in football could be at risk due to a stinger injury that causes half his body to go numb. (AP)

ESPN reported that the Titans are hoping that the injury will heal with more rest, which is why Mariota is not expected to start Sunday despite the game being a must-win for the Titans.

Blaine Gabbert will reportedly start in Mariota’s place. That’s not great news for the Titans, and marvelous luck for the Colts. Not that the Colts needed more. Quarterback Andrew Luck is 10-0 all-time against the Titans, and Gabbert is, well, he’s Blaine Gabbert. He’s a journeyman backup who has been with four teams in eight seasons, though he has played well off the bench this season. He even scored the game-winning touchdown against the Redskins in Week 16.

It’s not ideal for the Titans for their playoff hopes to be resting on Gabbert. Maybe he has a little Nick Foles magic saved up for a rainy day. If he does, this would be the time to use it.

