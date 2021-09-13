Report: Marcus Davenport escaped season-ending injury

#Saints pass-rusher Marcus Davenport suffered a pec strain, source said. He’ll miss some time, but should be back sooner rather than later. Considering how he has come on, this is very good news for the New Orleans D. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2021

Here’s some welcome good news: NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport updated his Monday report on New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport, who exited Week 1’s win over the Packers with a pectoral muscle injury. MRI results identified the issue as a strain, not a tear, meaning Davenport avoided a season-ending ailment. As Rapoport added, Davenport will miss some time and probably still go to injured reserve. We’re looking at an absence of weeks, not months.

But the salient point here is that his year isn’t over (remember, teams can return players after three weeks on I.R.), which is encouraging given how well he played up to this point. He was dominant throughout the summer in training camp and preseason games, and carried that momentum over to Week 1 with New Orleans’ first sack of the season. Getting him back will be a welcome boost to the defensive line.

In the meantime, the Saints can remain four-deep out on the ends between Cameron Jordan, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Carl Granderson, and rookie first-round pick Payton Turner, who was a healthy scratch on Sunday. Turner missed two weeks of training camp with a minor injury and the team wanted to give him another week of practice reps before putting him in a game. Now he gets his shot against a shaky Carolina Panthers offensive line.