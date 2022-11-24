Report: Marcus Brady to join Eagles coaching staff

Former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady is reportedly joining the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff as a consultant, first reported by Stephen Holder and Tim McManus of ESPN on Wednesday.

Brady had served as the offensive coordinator for the Colts since the start of the 2021 season before he was fired from that role following the Week 8 loss to the Washington Commanders. Before that, Brady was the assistant quarterbacks coach (2018) and quarterbacks coach (2019-2020) for the Colts.

Though Brady wasn’t the one calling plays, he had a massive hand in weekly development, play design and game planning.

It’s no surprise that Brady will be joining Nick Sirianni’s staff in Philly. The two worked closely together for three seasons before Sirianni took the head coaching job in 2021.

So as the Colts move forward with Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach, the Eagles will be adding another voice that knows the intricacies of Sirianni’s offense.

