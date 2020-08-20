Report: Marco Brewer headed back to Corvallis to join Oregon State football

Marco Brewer is returning to his old stomping grounds.

The former Corvallis High School standout, who was convicted of one count of felony coercion in 2018, is reportedly joining the Oregon State football team this upcoming season.

A spokesman told The Oregonian that Brewer, who is currently listed on Oregon State's student directory, will be added to the Beavers football roster as it is updated. Since the fall season was postponed, Brewer's addition won't be reflected until January or later.

Brewer, a 6-6, 280-pound offensive lineman, played for the Laney Football Eagles in 2018, before the current squad was featured in Netflix's Last Chance U. He didn't take the field last fall due to a torn Achilles tendon sustained in an offseason workout.

Three of Brewer's teammates at Laney, Jordan Whittley, Nashon Wright and Rejzohn Wright, also went onto play at Oregon State.

[Listen to the latest Talkin' Beavers Podcast with host Ron Callan]

The former three-star recruit and then UCLA commit stumbled into legal trouble in 2017 when he was charged with first-degree rape and first-degree unlawful sexual penetration stemming from a post-prom incident.

Brewer, then 17, was accused of sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old victim who was incapable of consent by reason of mental incapacitation or physical helplessness.

The original charges carried a minimum sentence of 8 1/3 years. However, the first trial ended with a mistrial. In December 2018, Brewer entered an Alford plea, where a defendant pleads does not admit the act, but does admit that the prosecution could likely prove the charge.

As the Oregonian reported, Brewer was sentenced to three years, but with an agreement in place that if he complied with court orders during the first 18 months, he could request an early end to probation and have his conviction reduced to a misdemeanor.

His conviction was changed to a misdemeanor and his probation was halted by Benton County on June 10.

Now, Brewer will get a fresh start at his football playing career with Oregon State, and an opportunity to put his past legal issues behind him.

Report: Marco Brewer headed back to Corvallis to join Oregon State football originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest