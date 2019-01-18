Report: Marc Gasol, Mike Conley meet with ownership to discuss Grizzlies' future

Amid questions about whether or not the Memphis Grizzlies should fight for a playoff spot or tank to the bottom of the standings, foundational stars Marc Gasol and Mike Conley Jr. met with team owner Robert Pera to discuss the direction of the franchise, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

There is no indication that either requested a trade, and Charania reported that meetings with Pera when he is in Memphis are not necessarily out of the ordinary. That this news comes amid reports of mounting frustration in the locker room and speculation that Gasol could decline his $25.6 million option for next season obviously heightens the level of concern in Memphis about this meeting.

After a strong start to the season that actually had the Grizzlies atop the Western Conference standings at one point, they are 4-16 in their last 20 games, winning just once in their last 10 and dropping to 14th in the standings. They are five games from the eighth and final playoff spot with less than half a season to play. That is not insurmountable ground to cover, but it is a long shot at best.

The possibility of chasing a playoff spot could also prove devastating to the Grizzlies, whose 2019 first-round pick conveys to the Boston Celtics if it falls outside of the top eight spots. If Pera and his front office are betting men, the safest direction is probably to ensure the Grizzlies finish with one of the league’s handful of worst records. They have a promising building block in rookie Jaren Jackson Jr., and missing an opportunity to pair another lottery pick with him could severely delay the team’s rebuild.

The Grizzlies could press the accelerator on that process by dealing Gasol and Conley, both of whom could fetch a handsome return on the trade market. Trading one would almost certainly mean trading the other. They are both beloved in Memphis, though, so parting with either is no small decision.

Gasol was playing at an All-Star level before his season took a downturn in December. He will turn 34 years old this month, but there are plenty of teams who would bet on him benefiting their playoff chances at the right price, especially if there is an indication he would re-sign beyond this season.

Meanwhile, Conley has only gotten stronger after shaking off the rust from missing almost all of last season with an Achilles injury. The 31-year-old point guard is averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds this season and shooting better than 40 percent from 3-point range since the calendar turned. He has long been considered one of the most underrated two-way players in the game.

Gasol and Conley laid the foundation for the greatest run in Grizzlies history, an era highlighted by a grit-and-grind mentality and the 2013 conference finals appearance. But injuries and front-office missteps have left plenty to be desired in the waning years of their careers. This season alone has been marked by a bizarre failed trade, a postgame fight between teammates and a healthy benching of Chandler Parsons, who is owed $49 million through 2020 and likely un-trade-able as a result.

Come to think of it: The direction of the franchise is clear. It’s time for Gasol and Conley to jump ship.

