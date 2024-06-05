Report: How many Denver Broncos players have been arrested since 2000

DENVER (KDVR) — Online gaming site FlashPicks analyzed arrest data from 2000 to the present day, and found that the Denver Broncos franchise had the second-highest number of players arrested in the NFL.

FlashPicks went through arrest data compiled by USA Today and counted how many NFL players were arrested while on a team.

The report found that there have been 1,075 arrests among NFL players since 2000, and Broncos players accounted for 56 of those arrests.

According to the report, Broncos players have been arrested 68.26% more than the average NFL franchise.

The only team with more arrests than the Broncos was the Minnesota Vikings with 60 arrests. The NFL team with the third-most players arrested since 2000 was the Cincinnati Bengals with 54.

All other NFL teams had 45 or less. On average, each NFL team had about 33 players arrested since 2000.

Here is the full list:

The Broncos had twice as many player arrests than the Carolina Panthers and more than double that of the following nine teams on the list.

Of all 1,075 arrests, FlashPicks found that 247 of them were DUI arrests, accounting for nearly 24% of the total.

Wide receivers were arrested the most with 182 arrests since 2000, followed by cornerbacks with 149 arrests.

The Houston Texans had the lowest number of players arrested, but notably, that is with two fewer years than other franchises as the team has only existed since 2002.

