Report: Manny Machado deal could lead to Craig Kimbrel-Red Sox reunion originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Red Sox repeatedly have insisted it's unlikely they re-sign Craig Kimbrel in free agency.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But the All-Star closer has to play somewhere this season, and after Manny Machado's reported mega-contract with the San Diego Padres, Boston still is on the table.

That's according to MLB.com's Marc Feinsand, who detailed Tuesday how Machado's deal impacts the market for Kimbrel.

Kimbrel's dream of a six-year, $100 million deal is in the rearview mirror, as is the hope to exceed Aroldis Chapman's closer-record deal of $86 million (over five years). Unless the Phillies miss out on (Bryce) Harper and decide to pivot to the other top free agents -- a scenario that sources believe is unlikely -- Kimbrel's best landing spots appear to be the Braves or Red Sox.

Kimbrel is the best free agent closer available, but his lofty initial asking price and an incredibly slow offseason have left him without a deal as spring training begins. Even if he takes a slight pay cut, there are only a handful of teams willing or able to give the 30-year-old the contract he desires.

The Phillies reportedly are one of those teams, but with San Diego snagging Machado, Philly is expected to go all-in on Harper, which would mean steering clear of Kimbrel and narrowing the closer's list even further.

Story continues

Again, the Red Sox appear content with finding a lower-cost, internal option at closer considering they're projected to exceed the salary cap in 2019. If they want to avoid paying a heavy luxury tax -- they're currently on the books for about $220 million this season and would be taxed an additional 42.5 percent if they exceed $246 million -- they'll need Kimbrel to a slightly discounted deal or avoid signing him altogether.

But there's a chance they're just playing an extended game of hardball with the elite closer, waiting him out until they can sign him to a team-friendly deal.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.