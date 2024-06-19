Report – Manchester City’s stance on the future of Barcelona defensive target

Joao Cancelo played his first match of the ongoing UEFA Euro 2024 last night with the Portuguese national team in a thrilling 2-1 win over the Czech Republic.

The full-back not only started the clash but also played 89 minutes for his national team, establishing himself as the manager’s preferred option on the left flank.

While the player is focused on the European event, his club future continues to be under a cloud of doubt with Barcelona still unclear if they have what it takes to ensure his continuity.

City in the driver’s seat

SPORT provides an update on the situation of Cancelo, stating that Manchester City’s aim is to offload the right-back permanently this summer and not loan him out again.

Cancelo only thinks about continuing in Barcelona and the club administration hopes for the same as well. They are, however, helpless as it stands as they cannot meet Manchester City’s asking price.

The player has a contract with Pep Guardiola’s side until the summer of 2027 but does not share a working relationship with the manager. With the player clearly out of the team’s plans, City see a permanent sale to be the best way forward.

The Etihad-based club thus contemplate a sale for a fee between €20-25 million, and it is unclear if Barcelona have the financial leeway to complete the transaction at the moment. The saga, thus, could well run deep into the transfer window.

A potential solution

If Barcelona cannot shell out the fee quoted by Manchester City, extending Cancelo’s loan becomes a real option for Hansi Flick and Co.

In such a situation, however, the Premier League side will demand a mandatory purchase clause at the end of the season so as to guarantee the player’s sale next summer.

Jorge Mendes will play a critical role in mediating talks and negotiations over the coming weeks as Barcelona and City try and reach an agreement over the player’s future.

A mandatory clause for next summer, needless to say, would not be a bad deal for the Catalans.