Report: Man Utd Offer €87m Defender to AC Milan

Manchester United have reportedly offered Harry Maguire to AC Milan, according to MilanPress. As the Red Devils look to trim their squad, the former Leicester City defender’s future hangs in the balance. With Maguire’s contract set to expire in 2025, United are keen to secure a transfer fee before his deal runs out.

A Troubled Stint at Manchester United

Harry Maguire joined Manchester United in 2019 for a world-record fee for a defender, approximately €87 million. Initially, his performances were promising, solidifying the defence and bringing stability to the backline. However, the past three years have seen a significant dip in form. Since Euro 2020, Maguire has struggled, becoming a target for criticism due to several high-profile mistakes.

During the 2021-22 season, Maguire’s errors were a constant issue, culminating in him losing his first-team spot in the 2022-23 campaign under Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager opted for Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as his preferred centre-back pairing, relegating Maguire to the bench.

Despite an injury crisis bringing him back into the fold at the start of the 2023-24 season, Maguire’s form showed only slight improvement. United’s overall performance was lacklustre, with disappointing finishes in the Premier League and Champions League, despite an FA Cup victory.

Milan’s Potential Interest

AC Milan, in need of defensive reinforcements after Simon Kjaer’s departure, have been offered Maguire. However, the Rossoneri’s transfer strategy in recent years has focused on acquiring younger, more affordable talents with potential for growth. This approach raises doubts about Milan’s interest in a high-wage, experienced player like Maguire.

MilanPress notes that “it is unclear whether Milan would be interested in taking Man Utd up on their offer,” reflecting the club’s cautious approach to player signings.

Maguire’s International Prospects

Despite his club struggles, Maguire remains a part of Gareth Southgate’s plans for the England national team. He has been included in the squad for Euro 2024, underscoring his continued value at the international level. However, his future at Old Trafford remains precarious, and a move could provide a much-needed fresh start.

In summary, while Manchester United look to offload Harry Maguire, his next destination remains uncertain. AC Milan’s interest is speculative, hinging on their willingness to deviate from their current transfer policy.