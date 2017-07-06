Report: Man United on brink of signing Romelu Lukaku

For a long time it looked as though Chelsea would reunite with one of its former strikers, but now that player seems to be on his way to Old Trafford.

[ MORE: “Increasingly likely” Costa makes Atletico Madrid return ]

Sky Sports is reporting that Manchester United is on the verge of acquiring Everton forward Romelu Lukaku after agreeing to a $97 million transfer fee.

While the side is said to be close to bringing in the Belgian international this summer, Sky Sports says that no deal has been struck just yet.

Jose Mourinho and the Red Devils have actively been seeking a replacement up front for the departed Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who accounted for 28 goals in all competitions last season at United.

Lukaku wasn’t far behind with his goal total at Goodison Park in 2016/17, notching 25 Premier League goals for the Toffees and amassing the 20-goal mark in all competitions for the third consecutive season with the club.

United has also been heavily linked to Real Madrid front man Alvaro Morata ahead of the new PL season, but a deal with Lukaku would more-than-likely end Mourinho’s pursuit for the Spanish international.

Follow @MattReedFutbol